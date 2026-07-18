/US military confirms two service members killed in Jordan as Iran-US tensions deepen

Two US service members were killed and another went missing in action in Jordan after Iranian ballistic missiles and drones targeted US and partner forces, the Pentagon said on Saturday.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the attack took place on Friday while American and partner forces were defending against the Iranian barrage. The military said four US service members were medically evacuated to hospitals in Jordan but have since been discharged. Personnel treated for minor injuries have returned to duty.

"Two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing," CENTCOM said in a statement.

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"Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty," it added.

Iran suspends MoU commitments as tensions deepen

The development comes as the United States continues strikes inside Iran for a seventh consecutive day following Tehran's attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran announced it was suspending all of its ceasefire commitments under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States, marking a fresh escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran had suspended its commitments under the MoU as US military attacks continued, according to Iran's Fars news agency.

"The US has violated and suspended all its commitments within the framework of the Islamabad MoU," Gharibabadi said.

Later, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since assuming office following the death of his father, issued a fresh warning to Washington. He said the renewed US attacks despite the framework agreement proved that President Donald Trump's signature could not be trusted.

"Now that the American enemy seeks to incite war and bear its most serious consequences, it should know that the dear Iranian nation and the axis of resistance have unforgettable lessons to offer it," Khamenei said in a statement carried by state television.

He added that US violations of the agreement "once again demonstrated to everyone the worthlessness of the American president's signature."