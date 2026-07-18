Here is the detail that makes all of the above uncomfortable for the government to dismiss as coincidence: Abhijeet Dipke is not just someone who read about Kejriwal. He worked for AAP from 2020 to 2023, managing social media and meme-based digital content during the 2020 Delhi elections — the campaign in which AAP won 62 of 70 seats. He learned the playbook from the people who wrote it. Whether CJP is an AAP front, an inspired imitation, or a genuinely independent movement that happens to share its DNA with its founder's former employer is a question Indian politics will answer over the next 12 months. But the playbook is not just similar. It is, in several places, word for word the same.