/Mamdani still mulling Netanyahu's arrest during UN meet, says 'discussing it with law department'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in an interview published Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested for war crimes if he visits the city in September for the United Nations General Assembly. He, however, said that he would not to amend laws to get him arrested.

"I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague," Mamdani told The New York Times. "He's a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court."

Mamdani, who has earlier called Israel an "apartheid regime," further said, "That is an opinion that is held by many, purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years."

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New York City Mayor said he was not not sure if he has the power to order the New York Police Department to detain a foreign leader but said he was in "an active conversation" with the city's Law Department to ascertain whether he has such powers or not to detain a foreign leader.

"Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that's what we will do, but we won't be writing our own laws to that end," he said.

Mamdani's earlier statement on Netanyahu

This is not the first time that Mamdani had threatened such action against Netanyahu, he has previously said he would direct the New York Police Department (NYPD) to enforce arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin.