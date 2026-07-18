LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How the S-400 tracks multiple targets at once

How the S-400 tracks multiple targets at once

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 14:44 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 14:44 IST

The Russian S-400 uses the 91N6E radar to track 300 targets up to 600 km away. Its 55K6E command post and 92N6E engagement radar allow it to simultaneously fire on 36 targets within 10 seconds, creating an impenetrable 400-km air defence shield.

The 600-Kilometre Bubble
1 / 7

The 600-Kilometre Bubble

At the heart of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf lies the massive 91N6E ‘Big Bird’ panoramic acquisition radar. This powerful L-band system creates an invisible 600-kilometre surveillance bubble, continuously scanning the sky for hostile aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles.

Tracking 300 Targets at Once
2 / 7

Tracking 300 Targets at Once

The Big Bird radar possesses immense processing power, allowing it to simultaneously track up to 300 distinct aerial targets in real time. It effortlessly cuts through electronic jamming to maintain a lock on everything from low-flying cruise missiles to high-altitude bombers.

The Digital Command Centre
3 / 7

The Digital Command Centre

All raw radar data is instantly fed into the 55K6E mobile command post, which acts as the system's digital brain. Within seconds, this command centre identifies the threats, prioritises them, and automatically assigns them to specific missile launchers.

The Fire-Control Radar
4 / 7

The Fire-Control Radar

Once targets are prioritised, the 92N6E ‘Grave Stone’ X-band engagement radar takes over to execute the kill chain. This high-resolution radar locks onto the incoming threats, providing ultra-precise mid-course updates to guide the interceptor missiles directly to their marks.

Engaging 36 Threats Simultaneously
5 / 7

Engaging 36 Threats Simultaneously

The S-400 is not limited to shooting down one aircraft at a time during massive aerial bombardments. According to official Russian specifications, a single system can simultaneously engage up to 36 different targets by concurrently guiding 72 missiles toward them.

Hunting Stealth Fighters
6 / 7

Hunting Stealth Fighters

To counter advanced fifth-generation fighters, the system often integrates the Nebo-M multi-band radar complex. By combining VHF, L-band, and X-band frequencies, this networked array severely reduces the effectiveness of stealth coatings, exposing hidden aircraft to the missile batteries.

A Nine-Second Reaction
7 / 7

A Nine-Second Reaction

Despite tracking hundreds of objects and managing complex layered defences, the entire weapon system responds with terrifying speed. From the moment the radar detects a hostile target to the instant a missile leaves the launch tube, the S-400 requires just 9 to 10 seconds.

Trending Photo

Waiting for 100 Days of Deception? 8 k-dramas and movies of Kim Yoo Jung you shouldn't miss
10

Waiting for 100 Days of Deception? 8 k-dramas and movies of Kim Yoo Jung you shouldn't miss

How the S-400 tracks multiple targets at once
7

How the S-400 tracks multiple targets at once

Green fuel race: Which countries are leading petrol-ethanol shift? Check details inside
7

Green fuel race: Which countries are leading petrol-ethanol shift? Check details inside

Bhagat Singh, Irom Sharmila, Sonam Wangchuk and more: How one empty stomach shook India | Longest hunger strikes
10

Bhagat Singh, Irom Sharmila, Sonam Wangchuk and more: How one empty stomach shook India | Longest hunger strikes

Christopher Nolan's 'hidden' Indian threads: From Bhagavad Gita in Oppenheimer, to Himesh Patel in The Odyssey
6

Christopher Nolan's 'hidden' Indian threads: From Bhagavad Gita in Oppenheimer, to Himesh Patel in The Odyssey