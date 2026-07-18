/How the S-400 tracks multiple targets at once

The Russian S-400 uses the 91N6E radar to track 300 targets up to 600 km away. Its 55K6E command post and 92N6E engagement radar allow it to simultaneously fire on 36 targets within 10 seconds, creating an impenetrable 400-km air defence shield.
At the heart of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf lies the massive 91N6E ‘Big Bird’ panoramic acquisition radar. This powerful L-band system creates an invisible 600-kilometre surveillance bubble, continuously scanning the sky for hostile aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles.
The Big Bird radar possesses immense processing power, allowing it to simultaneously track up to 300 distinct aerial targets in real time. It effortlessly cuts through electronic jamming to maintain a lock on everything from low-flying cruise missiles to high-altitude bombers.
All raw radar data is instantly fed into the 55K6E mobile command post, which acts as the system's digital brain. Within seconds, this command centre identifies the threats, prioritises them, and automatically assigns them to specific missile launchers.
Once targets are prioritised, the 92N6E ‘Grave Stone’ X-band engagement radar takes over to execute the kill chain. This high-resolution radar locks onto the incoming threats, providing ultra-precise mid-course updates to guide the interceptor missiles directly to their marks.
The S-400 is not limited to shooting down one aircraft at a time during massive aerial bombardments. According to official Russian specifications, a single system can simultaneously engage up to 36 different targets by concurrently guiding 72 missiles toward them.
To counter advanced fifth-generation fighters, the system often integrates the Nebo-M multi-band radar complex. By combining VHF, L-band, and X-band frequencies, this networked array severely reduces the effectiveness of stealth coatings, exposing hidden aircraft to the missile batteries.
Despite tracking hundreds of objects and managing complex layered defences, the entire weapon system responds with terrifying speed. From the moment the radar detects a hostile target to the instant a missile leaves the launch tube, the S-400 requires just 9 to 10 seconds.