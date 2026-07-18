/Russia-Ukraine war | Iran strikes | Canada news | Ahmedabad factory fire | Vietnam floods | WION

In today's top world headlines: Ukrainian drone attacks kill several people in western Russia as the war intensifies. Kuwait accuses Iran of targeting civilian infrastructure after attacks on power, water, and oil facilities. Uganda's school bus tragedy claims the lives of 23 children and one adult. Flash floods in northern Vietnam leave several dead and missing. Indian truck driver found dead in Canada; police launch homicide investigation. Massive fire at a firecracker factory in Ahmedabad kills at least eight people. Thousands of Tibetans in exile protest against China's ethnic unity law. Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty jointly win Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards. Stay tuned for the latest international news and breaking global developments.