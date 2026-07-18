/US-Iran war: Iran's 'monster missiles' hit Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan as IRGC claims Syria strike too

Iran's IRGC unleashed a new wave of strikes across the Gulf, hitting bases in Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, and claiming an attack on a US command center in Syria's al-Tanf region — though Damascus has denied that strike occurred. In Kuwait, Iran says it hit weapons depots, HIMARS launchers, and a radar system, sparking a large fire. Qatar intercepted missiles aimed at Al Udeid airbase, wounding four people including a child. Iran says the strikes punish the US for hitting civilian infrastructure — a claim Washington disputes.