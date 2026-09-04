/Europe's winter energy crisis: Rising gas prices spark fresh cost fears

Published: Sep 04, 2026, 16:05 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 16:05 IST
Europe is bracing for a more expensive winter as natural gas prices continue to climb and fuel markets tighten. October gas contracts have surged around 10% in a week, raising concerns over household energy bills and broader inflation. At the same time, large diesel shipments are being redirected to Europe to meet demand. While storage levels remain relatively healthy, policymakers and consumers alike are watching energy markets closely as colder months approach and supply risks persist.