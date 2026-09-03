/UK coin set to 'live long and prosper': Star Trek celebrated on UK 50P coins

The Royal Mint has "boldly gone where no coin has gone before," unveiling its first-ever official Star Trek 50p commemorative coin collection to celebrate the franchise’s 60th anniversary. Created in partnership with Paramount, the officially licensed collection features two distinct 50p designs—one showcasing Spock’s iconic Vulcan salute alongside his famous phrase "Live Long and Prosper," and a second highlighting four legendary starships, including the U.S.S. Enterprise and U.S.S. Voyager. Available in vivid selective color to pay tribute to 1960s television history, the collectible coins cater to a global fanbase that has purchased nearly 800,000 pop-culture coins from the UK mint since 2023.