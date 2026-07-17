/SpaceX aborts Starship launch seconds before liftoff after engine failure; Elon Musk says next attempt next week

SpaceX's latest attempt to launch its giant Starship rocket ended dramatically on the launch pad after an automatic abort stopped the mission just moments before liftoff in South Texas.

The countdown had reached zero, the launch pad's water deluge system activated and the Super Heavy booster began igniting its engines. But within seconds, the engines shut down and the mission was cancelled automatically. Soon afterwards, Elon Musk explained the reason on X, saying that some of the Raptor engines failed to start, triggering the onboard safety system. He added that SpaceX will replace two engines and target another launch attempt next week.

What went wrong during launch?

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According to SpaceX's live broadcast, multiple engines failed to ignite properly during startup.

The Starship system relies on dozens of Raptor engines firing in a carefully timed sequence. If enough engines fail to reach required performance, onboard software immediately aborts the launch to prevent a catastrophic failure. The automatic shutdown worked exactly as intended, avoiding damage to the rocket and launch infrastructure. Engineers must now safely drain thousands of tonnes of cryogenic methane and liquid oxygen before inspecting the affected engines and preparing the vehicle for another attempt.

Why this mission mattered

This was more than another Starship test.

SpaceX planned to launch the first third-generation Starlink satellites, representing the next evolution of its global satellite internet network. Although the satellites were expected to burn up after deployment because Starship has yet to demonstrate a complete orbital mission, the flight would have validated key technologies for future operational launches. The mission also marked Starship's return after May's first Version 3 (V3) test flight, during which both the Super Heavy booster and upper stage experienced technical issues despite achieving several important milestones.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) only cleared SpaceX to fly again earlier this week after reviewing corrective actions following the previous test.

Starship remains central to SpaceX's future

Despite the setback, Starship remains the centrepiece of SpaceX's long-term strategy.

The fully reusable rocket is designed to carry massive satellite payloads, support future Moon missions under NASA's Artemis programme and eventually transport humans to Mars.

It is also expected to deploy larger and more capable Starlink satellites that could significantly expand SpaceX's satellite broadband business—the company's biggest source of revenue. The launch attempt also came weeks after SpaceX's record-breaking public listing. Investor attention has intensified as the company works to prove Starship can become a reliable commercial launch system.