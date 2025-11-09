/Ranveer Singh Kantara controversy: FIR filed against actor for hurting religious sentiments

An FIR has been registered against Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru, accusing him of insulting Hindu religious sentiments and the Chavundi Daiva tradition of coastal Karnataka. The case has been registered at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru. The case has been booked under Sections 196, 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A Bengaluru-based advocate called Prashanth Methal has filed the complaint.

FIR against Ranveer Singh

According to the FIR, the alleged incident occurred during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa on November 28, 2025. The complainant has claimed that Singh made certain derogatory remarks and even mocked on stage, which allegedly demeaned revered elements of the Daiva tradition. The actor was referring to Rishab Shetty’s performance in Kantara: Chapter 1. Shetty was in the audience when the incident took place.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After coming down from the stage, Ranveer even hugged Rishab and to show appreciation, attempted to mimic the scene again. Rishab laughed but put up a finger to stop Ranveer.

The FIR states that the complainant came across a video of the performance on December 2, 2025, while viewing Instagram at the Karnataka State Billiards Association in Bengaluru. The video was reportedly shared by an account named Brief Chaat.

Methal also alleged in his complaint that Singh imitated the expressions associated with Panjurli and Guliga Daiva. Methal described the imitation as crude, comical, and derogatory.

He further claimed that the actor referred to the sacred Chavundi Daiva as a "female ghost".

The complaint clarifies that Chavundi Daiva is a revered guardian deity symbolising divine feminine energy in the coastal regions of Karnataka and is deeply respected by devotees.

Calling the deity as a ghost amounted to a serious misrepresentation that hurt religious sentiments and caused grave mental agony to followers of the Daiva tradition. The complaint alleged that Singh’s act was deliberate and malicious in nature.

The matter has been referred to the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Bengaluru and is scheduled to come up for hearing on April 8.

Earlier, another complaint was filed by the Bengaluru advocate on December 27, 2025, in the Additional Judicial Magistrate, Bengaluru. On January 23, 2026,the court gave an order to the High Grounds police station to register an FIR under Section 175 clause 3 of BNS. Following the order, the High Grounds police station has registered an FIR today.

Ranveer Singh had issued an apology

Soon after the incident, Singh faced severe backlash with many demanding a ban on his film Dhurandhar, which was scheduled to release on December 5.

Two days after the incident, Ranveer issued an apology on his Instagram page.