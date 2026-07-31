/Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal reveals why she warned Tom Holland and Zendaya against dating



Tom Holland and Zendaya's off-screen romance has become one of Hollywood's most loved love stories, but Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has revealed that she initially tried to prevent it. Looking back on casting the duo for the Marvel franchise, Pascal said she advised both actors separately not to pursue a relationship, fearing it could complicate their professional partnership.

What did Amy Pascal say about Tom Holland and Zendaya about dating?

Speaking to BBC, Spider-Man Brand New Day producer Amy Pascal confirmed that when they were cast as Peter Parker and MJ, respectively, she asked them not to date in real life. Obviously, the two did not take her advice to heart.

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Amy Pascal, the former Chairwoman of the Motion Pictures Group of Sony Pictures Entertainment, said, "MJ and Peter just always fall in love. There's nothing you can do about it." Interestingly, Amy Pascal was not only referring to Tom Holland and Zendaya, but also the previous Spider-Mans aka Peter Parkers and MJs before them.

Tobey Maguire, who played the superhero from 2002-2007, dated Kirsten Dunst, his onscreen love interest for a year during their early tenure. Andrew Garfield, who took over and starred as the web-slinger from 2012-2014, dated his scene partner Emma Stone from 2011 to 2015.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship timeline

Their engagement rumour first started in January 2025 when Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger during her appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. Later, TMZ reported that Holland had proposed to her during the 2024 holiday season around Christmas and New Year’s in a low-key and intimate setting.

However, Law Roach's comment on their marriage left fans happy and shocked at the same time. On the red carpet of the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Roach told Access Hollywood that "the wedding has already happened. You missed it." He has been a long-time stylist and close collaborator to Zendaya. When asked if he was serious, Roach clarified that "it's very true". Later, in an Esquire interview, Holland was asked if he had to warn family about fake AI wedding photos. He replied, "No, because they were all there. That’s all you’ll get on that."