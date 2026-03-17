/'People have been fooled': Zendaya addresses viral AI wedding images with Tom Holland

In recent months, Zendaya and Tom Holland have been creating buzz on social media due to their wedding rumours. Now, the actress has reacted to the viral AI-generated images showcasing the couple tying the knot, which have gone viral on the internet.

Zendaya reaction

The actress, during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! shared that initially, she was unaware of the viral photos, but when people began congratulating her in person, the actress understood their impact.

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"Many people have been fooled by them," she said. “I was just out and about in real life and people were like, 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous!' And I was like, 'Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real.'”

When did the wedding rumours intensify?

While the speculation around Zendaya and Holland's wedding has been there for months, it intensified after the actress's long-time stylist, Law Roach, during a red carpet interaction, claimed that the couple had already tied the knot secretly. "The wedding has already happened. You missed it." Roach said. When asked if he was serious, the stylist clarified that "It’s very true."

The buzz was further fueled after Zendaya was recently spotted wearing a gold band on her left ring finger during her appearances at Paris Fashion Week.

Though the actress clarified that those viral images were not real, she refrained from confirming if the wedding had already happened.

About Zendaya and Holland's love story

Said to be one of Hollywood's most favourite couples, Zendaya and Holland have mostly kept their relationship private. The duo first met on the sets of Spider-Man in 2016 and confirmed their relationship in 2021. As per reports, the couple got engaged around late 2024, with Zendaya later seen wearing a diamond ring.