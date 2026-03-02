Zendaya and Tom Holland are already married; Law Roach's comment sends fans to frenzy

The internet is shocked after hearing that Hollywood's favourite couple, Zendaya, 29, and Tom Holland, 29, are already married. Recently, celebrity stylist Law Roach made a surprising comment about the off-screen couple taking their romance to the next level, and fans are curious to know if it's true.

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya married?

On the red carpet of the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Roach told Access Hollywood that "The wedding has already happened. You missed it." He has been a longtime stylist and close collaborator to Zendaya. When asked if he was serious, Roach clarified that "It’s very true."

As soon as his comment surfaced, it immediately went viral online, and fans flooded social media with speculations about whether the private couple had secretly gotten married.

When did the engagement rumour begin?

Their engagement rumour first started in January 2025 when Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger during her appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. Later, TMZ reported that Holland had proposed to her during the 2024 holiday season around Christmas and New Year’s in a low-key and intimate setting.

However, neither Holland nor Zendaya publicly announced their engagement.

Zendaya and Holland's love story

The on-screen couple's off-screen love story has been a topic of conversation for a long time. Zendaya and Holland first met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, where they played MJ and Peter Parker, respectively. While at that time they denied any romantic involvement, the couple's relationship was reportedly confirmed in 2021 after paparazzi photos showed them kissing inside a car.

The duo mostly maintains a low-profile, offering only occasional glimpses into their relationship.

Couple's collaboration

They have also worked together in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Zendaya and Holland are next set to reunite once again in the upcoming fourth installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Both actors will appear in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is expected to be released on July 17, 2026.