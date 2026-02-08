/Zendaya and Tom Holland's pregnancy rumours go viral; Here’s the truth

Zendaya and Tom Holland have recently been a hot topic of conversation on social media. Said to be one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood, rumours are claiming that the actors are expecting their first child. This speculation comes alongside the ongoing chatter about their wedding plans.
When did the controversy begin?
It all started on February 7, when an X account named Hoops Crave shared a post claiming that the actor couple was pregnant with their first baby. Within no time, the post went viral, sparking a buzz among fans. While many pointed out that Hoops Crave is a parody account, several others were curious to know if the rumour was true.
One user wrote, "Stop posting lies," while another said, "Can Holland or Zendaya sue for this post?" "This has to be a joke," the third comment read. Several users jokingly said that "the next Spider-Man" is on the way.
There has been no official confirmation from the actors regarding a pregnancy.
Earlier pregnancy rumours
This is not the first time Zendaya has faced pregnancy rumours. In the past years, speculations have repeatedly surfaced, often showing photos of her in oversized outfits. Earlier, Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, had openly shut down such claims.
Trending Stories
Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding plans
While Zendaya and Tom Holland have made their engagement public, their wedding date is still not revealed. As per a report by E! Online, the couple is not rushing into marriage, and for now, they are focused on their professional commitments.
Zendaya and Tom Holland's work front
Currently, Zendaya is gearing up for Euphoria Season 3, Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Meanwhile, Holland is set to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4.