/Zendaya and Tom Holland's pregnancy rumours go viral; Here’s the truth

Zendaya and Tom Holland have recently been a hot topic of conversation on social media. Said to be one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood, rumours are claiming that the actors are expecting their first child. This speculation comes alongside the ongoing chatter about their wedding plans.

When did the controversy begin?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

It all started on February 7, when an X account named Hoops Crave shared a post claiming that the actor couple was pregnant with their first baby. Within no time, the post went viral, sparking a buzz among fans. While many pointed out that Hoops Crave is a parody account, several others were curious to know if the rumour was true.

Also Read: Singer Jesy Nelson confesses she wanted to be out of group Little Mix

One user wrote, "Stop posting lies," while another said, "Can Holland or Zendaya sue for this post?" "This has to be a joke," the third comment read. Several users jokingly said that "the next Spider-Man" is on the way.

There has been no official confirmation from the actors regarding a pregnancy.

Earlier pregnancy rumours

This is not the first time Zendaya has faced pregnancy rumours. In the past years, speculations have repeatedly surfaced, often showing photos of her in oversized outfits. Earlier, Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, had openly shut down such claims.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding plans

While Zendaya and Tom Holland have made their engagement public, their wedding date is still not revealed. As per a report by E! Online, the couple is not rushing into marriage, and for now, they are focused on their professional commitments.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's work front