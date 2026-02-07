/Singer Jesy Nelson confesses she wanted to be out of group Little Mix: 'There was a time...'

British girl group Little Mix was formed on the eighth season of the original UK's The X Factor. The lineup consists of Leigh Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson, who departed the group in 2020. The former member recently revealed that she wanted to be out of the group, joining just after two years. Let's delve in to know what the reason was behind Jesy exiting the group.

Jesy Nelson on wanting to leave the group Little Mix

Speaking on the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast, Jesy Nelson revealed that she wanted to leave the popular band before she officially departed the group. She stated, "That presented itself far before I made that decision. There was a time when I was like, 'Oh, I want to leave,' and I remember sitting down with my family, and it was actually because of my brother that in the end I stayed."

She further stated, "The first time I wanted to leave, I remember I went home, and we were kind of weighing up the (pros and cons)… and at that point, we weren't even at our biggest. We were; it had only been like two years, but we were still big. Everyone still knew who Little Mix were, so it was like, 'If you leave now, what are you going to do?' My brother was like, ‘you are so much stronger than you give yourself credit for, and I think you can stick this out for another few years.’

“I'm going to be completely honest about what he said: he said, 'Just make as much money as you can; you've got a chance to really change your family's life. If somewhere in you can do this for another few years, do it, and then leave, because you'll never get this opportunity again,” Jesy said.

All about Little Mix

Little Mix has been regarded as the show's most successful winning act; their success led to a girl band renaissance in the UK. Their vocals and harmonies have garnered critical acclaim, and the group has been ranked as one of the best vocal girl groups. They were often dubbed, by some media, as the "biggest girl group in the world" before going on a hiatus in 2022, allowing its members to pursue solo projects.