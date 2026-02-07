Winter Olympics 2026: Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, Ghali charm the crowd at the opening ceremony

The 2026 Winter Olympics, also known as Milano Cortina 2026, officially opened on 6th Feb at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, and will run till Feb 22, 2026. This is the first time that the ceremony is spread between two different cities, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The evening began with a lavish celebration that featured several performers, including Mariah Carey, Italian rapper Ghali, and The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore, among many more. Take a look at these artists and their head-on performances.