Winter Olympics 2026: Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, Ghali charm the crowd at the opening ceremony

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 07, 2026, 11:45 IST | Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 11:45 IST

The Winter Olympics 2026 officially started on 6th Feb with a spectacular opening ceremony, running through Feb 22 in Italy. With remarkable and unforgettable moments, the night featured stunning performances by Mariah Carey, Ghali, and Sabrina Impacciatore. 

Who all performed at the Winter Olympics 2026?
The 2026 Winter Olympics, also known as Milano Cortina 2026, officially opened on 6th Feb at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, and will run till Feb 22, 2026. This is the first time that the ceremony is spread between two different cities, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The evening began with a lavish celebration that featured several performers, including Mariah Carey, Italian rapper Ghali, and The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore, among many more. Take a look at these artists and their head-on performances.

Andrea Bocelli
The Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli gave an outstanding opening performance as he sang one of his popular song inhis signature style, ‘’Nessun Dorma'', often used to signify grand moments.

With his final performance at the event, Bocelli marked his comeback to the Olympic stage after 20 years.

Mariah Carey
Dressed in a sequined white gown with a fur cape, Mariah Carey performed at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan, singing the Italian classic Volare and her song, Nothing Is Impossible.

Despite her remarkable performance at the San Siro Stadium, she faced backlash on social media, with many viewers claiming that she was lip-syncing, and her efforts to appeal to the crowd didn't go as well as expected.

Cecilia Bartoli
The opening became more magical when Italian mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli took the stage. She sang the Olympic anthem, accompanied by Chinese classical pianist Lang Lang. Her performance was the highlight of the sports event.

Ghali
Italian rapper Ghali delivered an energetic performance at San Siro Stadium in Milan, representing harmony and peace. His segment was aligned with the "Armonia" theme of cultural exchange, aiming to bridge connections, emphasising identity as an immigrant by blending Italian culture with personal and diverse experiences.

Sabrina Impacciatore
The Italian actress and White Lotus star, Sabrina Impacciatore, gave an energetic performance that was quick to make headlines. She led a musical time-travel performance, guiding viewers through 100 years of Winter Olympic history with nostalgic dance, costumes, and all-time favourite songs.

