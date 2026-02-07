/Ghooskhor Pandat controversy: Situation escalates as protestors burn effigies of Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey

The controversy surrounding the film Ghooskhor Pandat is growing with each day and has now moved to the streets from online criticism and courts. Reports of protestors turning up on streets and burning the effigies of Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee, accusing the makers of using an offensive title that allegedly targets the Brahmin community.

Protestors burn effigies of Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey

According to a report by ANI, in Prayagraj, demonstrators gathered at Subhash Chowk, where the effigies of producer Neeraj Pandey, director Ritesh Shah and the film's actors were set ablaze. The protestors have reportedly demanded a ban on OTT platform Netflix, in which the film is scheduled to release, accusing the makers of the film of the intention of targeting Hindus and Brahmins.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In another case, the Brahmin community too staged a protest in Indore, burning the effigies of Netflix and Manoj Bajpayee, who is the lead actor in the film. Moreover, the members of the Parshuram Sena demanded a ban on the film and threatened to blacken the faces of Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey if their demands weren't met.