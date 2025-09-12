/Ghooskhor Pandat row: FWICE expresses objection to film's title, call it 'offensive' and 'derogatory'

Amid the mounting controversy surrounding the title of the Bollywood film Ghooskhor Pandat starring Manoj Bajpayee, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested the film and television producer associations and OTT platforms to halt the registration or continuation of film titles. Let's delve in to know more.

FWICE expresses urges associations to refrain from allowing such titles as Ghooskhor Pandat

In a letter addressed to the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Producers Guild of India (PGI), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), Western India Film and TV Producers Association (WIFPA), and various OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and Sony Liv, FWICE expressed objection to the film title, stating it “allegedly appears to target a particular community and its livelihood in an ‘offensive manner’, potentially disturbing social harmony.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: BJP confirms Centre directed Netflix to remove Ghooskhor Pandat teaser

“The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing 36 affiliated associations and scores of members comprising workers, technicians, and artists of the media and entertainment industry, writes to you with serious concern regarding a controversial film being produced under the title ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ by Mr Neeraj Pandey under his banner Friday Filmworks,” the letter read.

“FWICE and all its affiliated associations strongly object to the use of this title, as it appears to single out and target a particular community and its traditional means of livelihood in a derogatory and offensive manner. Such a title has the potential to hurt sentiments, provoke misunderstanding, and disturb social harmony.”

More details about FWICE on Ghooskhor Pandat controversy

FWICE appeals to producer bodies to stop registration of provocative titles and advises director Neeraj Pandey to withdraw the title with immediate effect for the sake of "social harmony and unity".

The letter read, "FWICE firmly believes that there should be no division in society on the grounds of caste, creed, religion, or profession. All professions are equally dignified and deserving of respect. The film industry, being a powerful medium of expression, carries a moral and social responsibility to ensure that its content and titles do not promote hatred, disrespect, or unrest among citizens."

The letter continued, "We therefore appeal to all producer bodies to refrain from allowing the registration or continuation of film titles that are provocative in nature and capable of creating unrest among Indians. FWICE strongly condemns the registration of the said title and advises Mr Neeraj Pandey and his production house, Friday Filmworks, to withdraw the same with immediate effect in the larger interest of social harmony and unity."

"Please note that if the needful is not done forthwith, FWICE shall be compelled to advise all its affiliated associations and its scores of members to distance themselves from any project of the said producer. We trust that you will appreciate the seriousness of this matter and take appropriate corrective action in the interest of the industry and society at large," FWICE concluded.

All about the Ghooskhor Pandat controversy

On February 6, an FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Pandey and his team. According to police officials, the action followed complaints alleging that the title and content of 'Ghooskhor Pandat' hurt religious and caste sentiments and could disturb public harmony. The FIR was registered after the Station House Officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, Inspector Vikram Singh, took

cognisance of the complaints.

A writ petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of the upcoming Netflix film titled Ghooskhor Pandat. Filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, the petition alleges that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive.