/Ghooskhor Pandat title controversy: BJP confirms Centre directed Netflix to remove teaser, promotional content

Ever since the teaser of Ghooskhor Pandat featuring Manoj Bajpayee as the lead was unveiled by Netflix, it has caused uproar among netizens for the title. After filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and the Bollywood actor's statement, the ruling party, BJP, stated that the government had formally directed the streaming platform to remove the teaser and other promotional content.

What did the ruling party, BJP, say about the controversy involving Ghooskhor Pandat?

Talking to PTI, a senior BJP leader said, "Taking swift action in the matter, the Centre has asked Netflix to remove the teaser and all other promotional content of the film. Anything that is against any society is completely unacceptable."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took to X to share a post stating, "We wholeheartedly commended the Centre's swift and decisive action! Offensive content, such as the derogatory film Ghooskhor Pandat, has not only been removed from the platform, but an FIR has also been registered in the case. This sends a clear message that insults to Sanatan Dharma will no longer be tolerated.”

“We are committed to taking the strictest possible action against those who demean any caste or community for commercial gains. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas are our guiding principles," wrote the spokesperson.

Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee on Ghooskhor Pandat controversy

Earlier, Neeraj Pandey had taken to Instagram to clarify the makers’ stand on the film’s title and announce the withdrawal of promotional material. In his statement, he said: “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term ‘Pandat’ is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion or community. We understand that the title has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon.”

Taking to his X handle, Manoj Panday shared the statement of director Neeraj Panday and wrote, "I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I have taken them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community.”