/Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Manoj Bajpayee issues statement after FIR on makers of film

Ever since Netflix had announced the Manoj Bajpayee starrer Ghooskhor Pandat amongst the latest slate of films and series of 2026, it has caught the attention of the public for the title. After a petition to halt its release and an FIR filed against the makers of the film, director Neeraj Panday issued a statement on the issue. In the latest update, actor Manoj Bajpayee has broken his silence too.

Manoj Bajpayee on Ghooskhor Pandat title controversy: This was not meant to...'

Taking to his X handle, Manoj Panday shared the statement of director Neeraj Panday and wrote, "I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I have taken them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community.”

“In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films. The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken,” Manoj Bajapyee concluded his statement.

FIR filed against Ghooskhor Pandat

After a recent petition was filed to halt the release of the film, an FIR was filed by the UP government. The FIR was filed at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow after authorities received multiple complaints over the film's title. Police officials have initiated the case at the direction of Hazratganj Inspector Vikram Singh, who had formally lodged the complaint. The FIR specifically names the director and several members associated with the production team of the film.

Prior to the FIR, a petition was also filed by the advocate in which it seeks issuance of a writ of mandamus directing authorities to restrain and retain the streaming of the film along with other consequential reliefs. The petition has been filed by Mahender Chaturvedi, who has described himself as an Acharya devoted to the study, teaching and propagation of Indian scriptures, philosophy and spiritual traditions.