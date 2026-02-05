/Ghooskhor Pandat controversy: Netflix receives legal notice, petition filed to halt its release

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has landed in controversy ever since it was announced by Netflix. Reportedly, a legal notice has been issued to the OTT platform and the makers of the film. But what led to the upcoming movie being in the controversy? Let's delve in to know more details.

Manoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat in legal soup?

According to a report by ANI, a writ petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of the upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat. Reportedly, the petitioner has alleged that the title and the content are defamatory and communally offensive.

The report suggests that the plea filed through Advocate Vineet Jindal seeks issuance of a writ of mandamus directing authorities to restrain and retain the streaming of the film along with other consequential reliefs. The petition has been filed by Mahender Chaturvedi, who has described himself as an Acharya devoted to the study, teaching and propagation of Indian scriptures, philosophy and spiritual traditions.

The claims, as per his plea, allege that the word 'Pandat' associates with corruption and bribery, thereby harming the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community as well as his own vocation. The plea also mentions that Netflix India has announced and promoted the film and circulated promotional material that allegedly links the term ‘Pandat’ with immoral and corrupt conduct.

More details about the petition seeking to halt the release of Ghooskhor Pandat

Under Article 19(1)(a), the plea states that the same is subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2) and does not extend to hate speech, defamation or content that may disturb communal harmony and public order. The petitioner has also alleged that the Union Government has failed to establish an effective regulatory mechanism to prevent the misuse of creative freedom on OTT platforms.