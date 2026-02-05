Google Preferred
Mirzapur: The Film release date announced: Here's when the crime saga will hit the theatres

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Feb 05, 2026, 10:35 IST | Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 10:35 IST
Mirzapur poster Photograph: (X)

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie will bring back the iconic characters of show, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) among others. 

The wait is over! After ruling OTT, the world of Mirzapur is coming to the big screens, and the audience can't wait to watch the iconic character on the big screen. Giving a thrilling start to Thursday (5 Feb), the makers announced the release date of the much-anticipated movie, Mirzapur: The film.

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie will bring back the iconic characters of show, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) among others.

Presented by Amazon, MGM Studios, and Excel Entertainment, days after the makers finally wrapped up shooting, the release has been announced, and the Mirzapur film will hit theatres on September 4.

