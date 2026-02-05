The wait is over! After ruling OTT, the world of Mirzapur is coming to the big screens, and the audience can't wait to watch the iconic character on the big screen. Giving a thrilling start to Thursday (5 Feb), the makers announced the release date of the much-anticipated movie, Mirzapur: The film.

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie will bring back the iconic characters of show, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) among others.

Mirzapur: The Film release date announced: Here's when the crime saga will hit the theatres

