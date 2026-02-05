/Animal Park update: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals film schedule, Ranbir Kapoor excited for dual role

Ranbir Kapoor made a roaring comeback with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in 2023. Two years after its original release, the movie is set to release in Japan on 13 Feb. Ahead of the release, a special screening was organised for the Japanese audience in the presence of director Vanga and lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, where they interacted with the audience and answered a few questions, including an update on Animal Park.

Announced after the release of the first film, expectations for the sequel are sky-high. At the Japan screening, Vanga gave an update, revealing that the audience will have to wait a little longer for the second part.

Animal Park big update: Here's when it will go on floors

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After the brutal and action-heavy part 1, viewers can’t wait to see what Ranbir and Sandeep bring in the second part and how the story will move ahead.

When asked about an update on the sequel, Vanga shared details about what the audience can expect from part 2 and when they are planning to begin shooting.

The director, who is currently busy with his next film Spirit, shared that he will start working on Animal Park after completing his current project.

"Animal Park will start soon once I finish my current film, and there will be more animals. Keeping that in mind, it's a war between two brothers who look alike. So I thought Animal Park would be the right title. As of now, we'll begin shooting in mid-2027," the Kabir Singh director shared.

Ranbir Kapoor on playing Ranvijay and Animal Park

Ranbir, who has long ruled the screens with his soft-boy image, shattered that perception with his brutal portrayal in Animal. Talking about the sequel, Ranbir said that he can’t wait to work with Sandeep on the second part and reprise the character.

''I can't wait to get back on set with Sandeep and play this character - and now another character. Because it's a continuing story, Sandeep had part two very clear in his mind even while filming part one," he said.

Ranbir to play double role in Animal Park