/Assi trailer out! Taapsee Pannu plays a fierce lawyer in Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama

The official trailer of Assi has been unveiled. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, it is directed by Anubhav Sinha, and the courtroom drama marks the third collaboration between the filmmaker and the actress after Mulk (2018) and Thappad (2020).

About the trailer

Released on Friday, the trailer begins with an intense story of Taapsee Pannu, a fierce lawyer who takes on a rape case. As the story moves forward, it showcases her relentless pursuit of justice, even with personal attacks. A gripping moment in the video comes when ink is thrown at her during court proceedings, but she continues to argue the case.

The trailer brings Kani Kusruti and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as a married couple whose lives are destroyed following the gang-rape of Kani’s character, who was left to die near railway tracks. Packed with glimpses of the investigation, media frenzy, and heated courtroom exchanges, it highlights what comes after the crime, including moral contradictions surrounding such cases.

Fans react

As soon as the trailer surfaced, fans filled the comment section with praise for the film's raw approach. One user said, "Another hard-hitting subject from Anubhav Sinha. This looks intense." Second comment read, "This is a necessary watch. Taapsee looks phenomenal." "Tapsee Zeeshan Ayyub Anubhav Sinha are enough to watch this movie, Kumud Mishra & Manoj pahwa will give goosebumps with presence," another fan said.

Speaking about film, Taapsee Pannu said, "I felt it was time to bring these stories together and put them in front of people to remind ourselves that what we read as everyday crime news should never be normalised. These incidents are alarming, they're happening around us, and they seem to be growing. Sometimes it's not just about the crime itself, but also about how little we do to stop it in our own capacity. When we shaped this into a two-hour narrative, it became deeply moving for me as a performer, because it forces you to confront a reality we often look away from," as quoted by ANI.

About Assi

Besides Taapsee Pannu, the cast includes Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa also appear in the emotionally charged trailer.