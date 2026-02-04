/Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit pushes its release date by a month to avoid clash with Dhurandhar 2, Toxic

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming action thriller Dacoit has a new release date. The film was set to release on March 19 in theatres, the same day as Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. Both Ranveer Singh’s film and Yash starrer are among the most anticipated films of the year and have been creating quite a stir. The makers of Dacoit have now decided to push the film’s release to avoid a clash with the two films.

Dacoit will now hit theatres on April 10, 2026.

About Dacoit

Led by Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, who also co-wrote the film, Dacoit stands as a deeply rooted storytelling-driven project. Sesh is known for backing films where writing plays a central role and his involvement as both creator and lead places Dacoit firmly in the space of creator-led mainstream cinema.

Further strengthening the film’s creative foundation is the writing team behind Major, whose work was widely appreciated for its emotional depth and disciplined storytelling.

The film was earlier scheduled to arrive during a phase that would have seen multiple highly anticipated titles releasing alongside it, including Dhurandar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

The makers have stated that they “hold deep respect for both films and their creative teams, and strongly believe that every theatrical release deserves its own uninterrupted space with audiences.”

“Dacoit reflects quiet confidence in its content and storytelling strength. Staying true to that belief, the decision to revisit the release timeline stems from clarity and fairness, ensuring the film gets its rightful moment while allowing audiences to experience each film on its own terms.”