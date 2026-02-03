/FIR filed against Dhurandhar 2 team; what went wrong on the film's set?

Amid the buzz surrounding Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar's sequel has landed in legal trouble after the Mumbai Police reportedly registered an FIR against the film’s location manager. This update comes just weeks ahead of its theatrical release.

What's the case?

As per reports, the complaint is for allegedly flying a drone in the high-security Fort area of South Mumbai without mandatory permissions. The FIR has been registered against location manager Rinku Rajpal Valmiki on February 1 at the MRA Marg police station under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which is related to wilful disobedience of lawful orders issued by authorities.

What went wrong?

As per reports, it happened during the film’s shoot in South Mumbai’s Fort precinct, which is a zone said to be under surveillance due to its proximity to government institutions. The use of drones in this premises is strictly regulated, and special permissions are required for aerial filming.

According to Police officials, the production team had been approved for ground-level shooting, but they did not take it for drone usage.

According to India Today, the whole unit, including Sanjay Dutt, was on set when the drone activity was noticed. Following the incident, police issued a notice to the location manager, completed formalities, and allowed him to leave.

However, the FIR remains active, and further investigation is underway.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel is titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, and recently, makers released the teaser of the upcoming film, further adding to the hype. The Ranveer Singh starrer is planned to release worldwide on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The sequel arrives following the massive success of Dhurandhar, released in December 2025. It starred R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, alongside Singh. The story revolves around a critical undercover operation targeting terrorism.