/Hamza is the new king of Lyari: What Dhurandhar 2 teaser hints at?

Now it’s time for Dhurandhar 2! After a historic run at the box office, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for release, and on Tuesday (Feb 2), the makers dropped the much-awaited teaser.

Taking the world back into the town Lyari, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 is going to be the one where you expect the unexpected with more gore, action and violence. Apart from Singh, the movie boasts of an impressive cast which includes R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, among others.

What does the Dhurandhar 2 teaser hint at?

The teaser of Dhurandhar 2 is an extended version of the post-credits scene from part 1, and it also makes it quite clear what the second part will focus on.

In part one, we saw Hamza rise to power, earning Lyari's trust, killing Rehman Dakait, and becoming the gang's leader. Now, the makers will explore Hamza's backstory - how Jaskirat Singh Rangi became Hamza. Jaskirat was in jail, but Indian government officer Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan) recruited him for the Dhurandhar mission.

The teaser hints at Jaskirat’s troubled past, where he had killed people, and his transformation into Hamza. If other reports are to be believed, he might be an Indian officer.

Talking about Hamza, he is now the new leader of Lyari. The gun-blazing authority and honour that once belonged to Rehman Dakait (Akshaye) is now given to Hamza. He has made people believe in him, as we can see in the teaser, that he has connections with a Baloch leader.

Dhurandhar and URI connection

This is the question that has been on movie buffs’ minds after watching the first part. After the true name of Hamza, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, was revealed, fans were quick to recall a scene from Dhar’s feature debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

In the scene, Kirti Kulhari, as Indian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur, tells Vicky Kaushal about her husband, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, the Indian Army captain, who was killed in the Naushera sector.

Dhurandhar teaser: What is it all about?

The teaser features Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari. The 1:12-minute teaser only has the two versions of the actor in revenge mode as they continue to kill people brutally. It gives a more detailed description of Hamza’s life in Lyari after the death of Rehman and his backstory of how he became a spy.