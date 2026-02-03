Ranveer Singh is back as Hamza and Jaskeerat! The much-awaited teaser for Dhurandhar 2 is out, and it's thrilling, entertaining, brutal and gripping all at once. Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, the second part titled, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will tell the backstory of Ranveer's character, an undercover agent, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari.

Released on 5 Dec, Dhurandhar went on to become a huge hit, shattering several box office records and becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies. In the two-month run, the movie has reportedly grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser out:

Hours after the makers released the intense poster of Ranveer, all soaked in blood with a fierce look, the teaser is on the same lines, brutal, bloodier and packed with action, giving the hint that Hamza is not stopping this time as he's in a revenge mode for his nation.

For those who watched the post-credit scene of the first film, the teaser is simply an extended version, giving a glimpse of what to expect in theatres

The 1:12-minute teaser starts with Ranveer's version of Jaskirat, gunning down enemies and scenes that Hamza had flashbacks of in the first movie. The scene shifts to Pakistan, where Hamza is now the leader of Rehman Dakait's gang. The action and intensity are on the same level as part one, with both Jaskirat and Hamza beating down and killing anyone who comes their way.

Dhurandhar 2 new poster: Everything you should know about the movie

Earlier in the day, Jio Studios and B62 Studios have now unveiled the first poster and it showed Ranveer all soaked in blood as he's ready to unleash chaos on the streets of Lyari.

The teaser of the movie has been released after Dhurandhar arrived on Netflix. However, the movie faced backlash from the netizens over the censored curse words and abusive language, and muted several dialogues. The nine minutes of the movie have also been trimmed down.

Apart from Ranveer, the movie stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. If reports are to be believed, Akshaye Khanna is also part of the fourthcoming movie, despite being killed in part 1.

