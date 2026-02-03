/Ranveer Singh returns as Hamza! Dhurandhar 2 gets an intense new title and first look; teaser drops today

Fans were right. Dhurandhar Part 2 taser will be out today at 12:12 noon. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar had earlier teased by sharing just the time, and fans had gotten excited about the possibility of seeing a glimpse of Dhurandhar 2. Now, the team has confirmed that the film’s teaser will be unveiled on February 3.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser out today

As Dhurandhar continues its historic run in theatres, the makers Jio Studios and B62 Studios have now unveiled the first poster and title of the much-anticipated second instalment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The striking poster presents Ranveer Singh in a dramatically transformed avatar from the first film. Standing centre-frame in a black trench coat with his hair loose against a blazing red backdrop, he appears explosive and menacing. Brimming with intensity, the visual signals higher stakes, fiercer action, and a far more ruthless chapter ahead.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar currently stands as the biggest Hindi film of all time, cementing its cult and pop-culture status. With Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the saga is set to escalate into an even bigger, bolder, and more formidable cinematic universe.

The film releases in theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with festivals like Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, and will arrive in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—a strategic expansion driven by its massive demand across South India after the success of the first film, which released in December 2025.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-octane spy-action thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film will tell the backstory of Hamza (Singh), an Indian spy who infiltrates one of the deadliest gangs in Lyari, Karachi, Pakistan, to thwart its connection with ISI and terror groups.