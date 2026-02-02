/Dhurandhar 2 teaser countdown begins? Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar hint at a major reveal tomorrow

Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh have sent fans frenzy after sharing a cryptic post on their social media. Fans believe it's a hint for Dhurandhar 2, which is shaping up to become one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer to release tomorrow?

Both, the director and the actor on Sunday took to Instagram stories post a message saying, "Tomorrow 12:12," hinting that a big reveal regarding Dhurandhar 2 is set to set to happen tomorrow.

Fans are expecting the sequel's teaser on Tuesday because the makers used the same “12:12” strategy while revealing the first look of Dhurandhar last year.

In July last year, ahead of his birthday, Ranveer Singh had wiped his Instagram clean, leaving fans confused. The only clue he had left at the time was an Instagram Story with the numbers "12:12" along with sword emojis.

This move ultimately led to the explosive first look of Dhurandhar, and fans are convinced the repetition of that signature timing is for the teaser of the sequel.

As of now, no formal announcement about a teaser has been made by the makers, but fans have flooded social media with theories, countdowns, and excited reactions.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. The second chapter is expected to clash at the box office with the Yash-starrer Toxic. Earlier, reports about a possible postponement due to the clash surfaced online, but the director confirmed that the Ranveer Singh starrer will stick to the original release date.

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to release with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, unlike the first film, due to a high rise in demand from the South Indian audience.