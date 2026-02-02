/Rohit Shetty residence firing case: Mumbai Police presents 5 accused before criminal court

The gunshots fired outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence late at night on January 31 have left everyone in the film industry and fans shocked. After five suspects were detained by Mumbai Police, reportedly, in the latest update of the case, they have been presented before a criminal court. Let's delve in to know more details.

Latest development in Rohit Shetty firing incident

According to a report by ANI, Mumbai Police presented five people who are detained in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence before the criminal court on Saturday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Moreover, the lawyer reportedly stated, "The police sought custody from the court, saying they had a role to play in the firing incident. The accused have no knowledge of what has happened. The wanted accused, Lonkar, was in contact with the mastermind. Someone else fired the shots."

“The arrested accused are not related to each other. They have been arrested after analysing the CCTV footage. We are ready to cooperate. Listening to all the arguments, the court has granted a four-day police custody. The accused have no links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” he stated.

All about Rohit Shetty residence firing incident

According to a report by ANI, DCP Sambhaji Kadam revealed that the suspects hailed from different locations across Pune. "We received information about the suspects from the Mumbai Police team, after which we formed different teams and arrested the five individuals today. They have been handed over to the Mumbai Police team, who are currently interrogating them. More information about the incident will emerge after a detailed investigation," he said.