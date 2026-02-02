/Rohit Shetty firing case to affect Golmaal 5 shooting? Here's what we know

Security around Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area has been tightened after shots were fired outside his building. Now, fresh reports claim that similar measures are also set to be taken on the sets of his upcoming film Golmaal 5. Though the shooting schedule has not been revealed yet, it is said that a two-tier security system will be arranged for filming.

Shots fired outside Rohit Shetty's residence

The shocking incident took place on Sunday when multiple gunshots were fired outside Shetty Tower, the director’s home in Juhu. Soon after the firing, a social media post surfaced allegedly linking the attack to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

While the authenticity of the post is still being verified, Mumbai Police has registered an FIR for attempted murder, and four men have reportedly been arrested in connection with the attack.

Golmaal 5 shooting postponed?

As per a Mid-Day report, Golmaal 5 was planned to go on floors in Mumbai after February 15, 2025, but after the incident, it will proceed after police clearance.

A source from the creative team said, "The film was to roll after February 15 in Mumbai. Whether the shoot dates move will now depend on Shetty and clearance from the police."

However, there has been no official confirmation of the postponement.

Two-tier security on sets

If Rohit Shetty continues with the shoot as planned, the production will reportedly have a two-tier security arrangement, which includes local police personnel and the filmmaker’s personal security team.

"Only a few people will be allowed near him. Every person entering the set - including junior artistes, vendors and daily-wage crew - will be pre-registered with ID verification. No spot entries will be allowed," a source said.

Vehicle movement will also be under regulation. All equipment trucks and vanity vans will have to be logged in advance and thoroughly checked at entry points. Shoot timing and location details will be revealed on a need-to-know basis.

Other projects to be delayed?

After the firing incident, Shetty’s other project featuring John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia also remains uncertain. It is a biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.

The film reportedly went on floors in April 2025 and still has around two weeks of filming left.

"Until mid-January, the film was being shot in South Mumbai. Rohit was in Ooty for a recce until January 30. But now, the remaining shoot will be reconsidered," a source told Mid-Day.

About Golmaal 5