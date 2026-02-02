/Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar trending at No. 1 on Netflix Pakistan? Here' what we know

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar finally landed on Netflix on Friday after a long run in theatres and has already achieved another milestone. Despite a ban on its theatrical release in Pakistan, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller is reportedly trending at No. 1 on Netflix in the country.

Dhurandhar trending in Pakistan?

The film made its OTT debut on January 30, and as per reports, it reached the top of Netflix's "Films" chart in Pakistan in no time. Screenshots of Dhurandhar on the number one spot went viral on social media during the weekend, and Hindustan Times also confirmed that the film has been trending in Pakistan since at least Saturday.

Dhurandhar's box office success

Dhurandhar has become one of the most successful Indian films of all time and has reportedly grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide, despite the film's theatrical release being banned in Pakistan and the Gulf nations. However, fans are claiming that its OTT performance has compensated for the loss.

Pakistani audience reactions

Social media is flooded with reactions on Dhurandhar, with the Pakistani audience questioning why the film was labelled "controversial" in the first place. Viewers have praised the film’s research, performances, and portrayal of Pakistan.

One fan said, "I’m Pakistani and I love Dhurandhar. Y’all gotta stop creating this narrative that we hate you guys and vice versa. It’s all love from my side." Another viewer wrote, "As a Pakistani, it’s the best Bollywood movie I have ever watched. For once, there are no cliches or stereotypes-just solid storytelling and research."

Several users have also pointed out that the film highlights crime, politics, and power struggles rather than targeting ordinary citizens.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s Lyari underworld. Inspired by real events, the star-studded cast also includes Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Gaurav Gera.

For its Netflix release, the runtime is largely unchanged except for the previously removed Balochi dialogue from Sanjay Dutt’s character SP Aslam.