/'F*** ICE': Grammys 2026 turn political as Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Olivia Dean speak out against immigration raids

Just like many recent Hollywood award shows, the 2026 Grammy Awards saw political statements from several artists besides big wins, dazzling performances, and eye-catching fashion. Top winners, including Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Dean, ensured to speak out against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Trump administration during their acceptance speeches.

Bad Bunny's powerful speech

On Sunday night, the celebrities used the stage of the 68th Grammy Awards that took place in Los Angeles to openly condemn immigration raids, detentions, and recent deaths linked to federal enforcement operations.

Among all, Puerto Rican icon Bad Bunny was said to have given one of the night’s most forceful speeches while accepting the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Before expressing his gratitude for the team, the singer began with "ice out," and urged people not to respond to hate with more hate.

"We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans," he said. Speaking partly in both Spanish and English, he dedicated his win to the people who had to leave their homelands for better lives. “The only thing more powerful than hate is love. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We love our people, we love our families, and that’s the way to do it.”

Billie Eilish's speech went viral

Just like Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish also used her speech while accepting Song of the Year for Wildflower from her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft to call out ICE.

She, her brother, and collaborator Finneas wore "ICE Out" pins to protest against the current political scenario.

"No one is illegal on stolen land," she said. "Our voices really do matter, and the people matter." The singer ended the speech with "F*** ICE," which quickly went viral.

Olivia Dean's emotional speech

British artist Olivia Dean, who won Best New Artist, delivered a speech highlighting her immigrant heritage. "I guess I want to say I'm up here as the granddaughter of an immigrant... I'm a product of bravery and I think those people deserve to be celebrated," she said.

Several other artists, like Shaboozey, Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan, and R&B star SZA, also spoke about the violence on the streets. Many also walked on the red carpet wearing "ICE Out" pins, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Finneas, Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon to stand with immigrants.