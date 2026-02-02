From JLo to Chappell Roan; the most scandalous 'Naked Dress' moments in Grammy history

Red carpet fashion at the Grammy Awards has always been a major talking point due to some bold choices by the attendees. From Jennifer Lopez’s internet-breaking Versace dress in 2000 to Chappell Roan’s 2026 bare-breast outfit, here the most unforgettable naked dress moments in Grammy history.
At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Chappell Roan made a bold entry in a sheer burgundy Mugler dress featuring faux nipple piercings. The artist paired her unique outfit with dramatic tattoos on her back, matching red curls, and a hooded cape.
At the 2024 Grammys, Miley Cyrus stunned everyone on the red carpet in a custom, Cleopatra-inspired gold chainmail minidress designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. The look was created from 14,000 safety pins and metal, showcasing a mesh design paired with matching metallic panties, gold-coloured heels, and retro, voluminous hair.
She was the trensetter! At the 2000 Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez wore an iconic green tropical-print Versace silk chiffon dress, designed by Donatella Versace. The look was considered the benchmark in fashion, creating buzz globally. The gown was a huge search success and was widely credited for the creation of Google Images.
Bianca Censori made headlines at the 2025 Grammy Awards by wearing a naked mini dress. While she wore a sheer mini dress, it gave her a completely naked look on the red carpet. The outfit was a custom couture piece made entirely of sheer, skin-colored mesh, which sparked a heated debate about public appearance, courtesy, and fashion.
GAYLE, the 'abcdefu' singer, wore a gothic-inspired naked dress featuring a sheer black lace slip, which showed off her black undies and star-shaped nipple pasties. The artist lured the look with the black platform pumps, a collar, and a chain necklace. GAYLE attended the 2023 Grammys as a first-time nominee for Song of the Year.
Chrissy Teigen dazzled at the 2025 Grammys in a daring yet elegant custom sheer black mesh gown by Christian Siriano. The sculptural dress had a visible corseted lining, a nearly naked silhouette with delicate sheer panels in between, and a dramatic tulle skirt. She wore it with a newly chopped blunt bob and a stunning smile throughout her red carpet appearance.