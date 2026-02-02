LOGIN
From JLo to Chappell Roan; the most scandalous 'Naked Dress' moments in Grammy history

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 11:11 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 11:14 IST

Red carpet fashion at the Grammy Awards has always been a major talking point due to some bold choices by the attendees. From Jennifer Lopez’s internet-breaking Versace dress in 2000 to Chappell Roan’s 2026 bare-breast outfit, here the most unforgettable naked dress moments in Grammy history.

1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Besides witnessing the biggest wins and celebrating musicians and artists, the Grammy Awards have always been in the headlines for the most scandalous naked dresses in their history. From Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace dress in 2000 to Chappell Roan’s daring 2026 appearance, check the list of bold fashion choices that often shifted focus from achievements to shocking red carpet moments.

Chappell Roan’s 2026 bare-breast outfit
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Chappell Roan’s 2026 bare-breast outfit

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Chappell Roan made a bold entry in a sheer burgundy Mugler dress featuring faux nipple piercings. The artist paired her unique outfit with dramatic tattoos on her back, matching red curls, and a hooded cape.

Miley Cyrus’ Chainmail Mini in 2024
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Miley Cyrus’ Chainmail Mini in 2024

At the 2024 Grammys, Miley Cyrus stunned everyone on the red carpet in a custom, Cleopatra-inspired gold chainmail minidress designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. The look was created from 14,000 safety pins and metal, showcasing a mesh design paired with matching metallic panties, gold-coloured heels, and retro, voluminous hair.

Green Versace dress of Jennifer Lopez
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Green Versace dress of Jennifer Lopez

She was the trensetter! At the 2000 Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez wore an iconic green tropical-print Versace silk chiffon dress, designed by Donatella Versace. The look was considered the benchmark in fashion, creating buzz globally. The gown was a huge search success and was widely credited for the creation of Google Images.

Bianca Censori’s Invisible Mini in 2025
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Bianca Censori’s Invisible Mini in 2025

Bianca Censori made headlines at the 2025 Grammy Awards by wearing a naked mini dress. While she wore a sheer mini dress, it gave her a completely naked look on the red carpet. The outfit was a custom couture piece made entirely of sheer, skin-colored mesh, which sparked a heated debate about public appearance, courtesy, and fashion.

GAYLE’s Sheer Slip Dress in 2023
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

GAYLE’s Sheer Slip Dress in 2023

GAYLE, the 'abcdefu' singer, wore a gothic-inspired naked dress featuring a sheer black lace slip, which showed off her black undies and star-shaped nipple pasties. The artist lured the look with the black platform pumps, a collar, and a chain necklace. GAYLE attended the 2023 Grammys as a first-time nominee for Song of the Year.

Chrissy Teigen’s Sheer Black Gown in 2025
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Chrissy Teigen’s Sheer Black Gown in 2025

Chrissy Teigen dazzled at the 2025 Grammys in a daring yet elegant custom sheer black mesh gown by Christian Siriano. The sculptural dress had a visible corseted lining, a nearly naked silhouette with delicate sheer panels in between, and a dramatic tulle skirt. She wore it with a newly chopped blunt bob and a stunning smile throughout her red carpet appearance.

