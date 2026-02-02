/Grammy Awards 2026: A look at the key winners - Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and more

WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos made history at the 68th Grammy Awards by becoming the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Latin music.

Released on 5 Jan 2025, Bunny's sixth studio album quickly grasped the attention of listeners, becoming No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.