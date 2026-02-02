/Grammy Awards 2026: A look at the key winners - Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and more

LOGIN
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 12:29 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 12:39 IST

The 2026 Grammy Awards are now complete. Held in Los Angeles on Sunday (1 Feb), the night was electrifying, showcasing unforgettable moments and remarkable victories, like Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and many more. 

1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards wrapped up on a satisfying note. The ceremony took place on ( 1 Feb) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The award night had several historic and first wins, with Bad Bunny making history, Kendrick Lamar setting a new record, and Billie Eilish winning Song of the Year again. Scroll to check the list of key winners.

Album of the Year 2026
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Album of the Year 2026

WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos made history at the 68th Grammy Awards by becoming the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Latin music.

Released on 5 Jan 2025, Bunny's sixth studio album quickly grasped the attention of listeners, becoming No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Record of the Year 2026
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Record of the Year 2026

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA won Record of the Year for “Luther,” presented by Cher. This is Lamar's second win in this major category, solidifying his position in Grammy history. The song was released on 29 Nov, 2024, as part of Lamar’s album GNX.

Song of the Year 2026
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Song of the Year 2026

WINNER: Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”

Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for her most-listened track, “Wildflower,” on February 1st, taking her total Grammy wins to 10. The song is from her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft, co-written with her brother, Finneas O'Connell.

Best New Artist
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Best New Artist

WINNER: Olivia Dean

British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean secured her first-ever Grammy win as the Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammys. The artist got a breakthrough with the 2025 album The Art of Loving and hit single "Man I Need." She has won the trophy, beating nominees like Addison Rae and Lola Young.

Best Rap Performance
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice: “Chains & Whips”

The Best Rap Performance goes to Clipse (Pusha T & No Malice) for "Chains & Whips" (featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams). The was their first-ever Grammy win after a 16-year pause. The track beat the notable contenders like Cardi B and Tyler, the Creator.

Grammy Awards 2026: A look at the key winners - Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and more
