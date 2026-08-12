/Raazi to Neerja: Best women-led patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day 2026, watch these top female-led patriotic films that remind us that patriotism is not defined by gender. These Bollywood titles have shown the contribution of women in safeguarding India's integrity.
India is all set to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15. While many watch The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border and other evergreen classics on the occasion, there are several untold stories of women patriots who have sacrificed their lives to keep upright the flag of nationalism. Here are some of the best films by Bollywood that have highlighted the contribution of women in safeguarding India's integrity and pride.
Where to watch: Prime Video
The 2018 film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Alia Bhatt in a lead role opposite Vicky Kaushal. Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel, Calling Sehmat, based on the real-life story of a 20-year-old Kashmiri girl. Sehmat gets married to a Pakistani Army official and turns into a spy for her nation in the 1970- 71 India- Pakistan war.
Where to watch: Netflix
Starring Janhvi Kapoor, the 2020 film is a biopic of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who breaks gender barriers in a male-dominated defence sector. Gunjan determines to become the first woman in India to go into combat during the 1999 Kargil War. Pankaj Tripathi is seen as Gunjan's father, who supports and encourages her at every step.
Where to watch: Prime Video/ Apple TV
The 2019 film is a biographical drama about the earliest female freedom fighter, Rani Lakshmi Bai. The role is led by Kangana Ranaut as the fearless Rani Lakshmi Bai, who fights against the British East India Company during the revolt of 1857. The film courageously portrays the nationalism and powerful symbol of Lakshmi Bai.
Where to watch: Prime Video
The film showcases the untold story of a young freedom fighter, Usha Mehta, played by Sara Ali Khan. Ae Watan Mere Watan, released in 2024 and traces the story of Usha, who starts an underground radio station to spread the idea of independence and unity during the Quit India Movement in 1942.
Where to watch: JioHotstar/ Apple TV
Neerja is led by Sonam Kapoor, showcasing the courageous story of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot. She sacrificed her life while protecting 359 passengers on Pan Am flight 73, which was hijacked by terrorists in 1986. The 2016 film offers patriotism, courage and a deep sense of duty, making it worthy of watching.
Where to watch: Netflix
Released in 2024, Article 370 is one of the best portrayals of politics and nationalism, with Yami Gautam as the protagonist. A special agent, Zooni Haksar, is on a mission to crack down on conflict and terrorism in Kashmir during the abrogation of Article 370. Yami has delivered an intense, raw performance in this thriller.