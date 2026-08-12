/From Sushant Singh Rajput to Karan Kundrra: 7 actors launched by Ekta Kapoor who became nation's heartthrobs

Ekta Kapoor has introduced several actors who went on to become fan favourites with their impressive performances and unmatched charm. From Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajeev Khandelwal to Karan Kundrra, these stars won hearts and became the nation's heartthrobs.
Ekta Kapoor has been an important figure in introducing some of Indian entertainment’s most beloved faces. While their acting talent eventually made them stars, several of these actors became instant heartthrobs, thanks to their striking looks, screen presence, and massive fan followings. From television romances to Bollywood breakthroughs, here are seven actors associated with Ekta Kapoor’s world who became fan favourites.
Ayushmann Khurrana made his television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kayamath. Though he would later rise to fame in films, his early association with Balaji Telefilms marked the beginning of his journey in the entertainment industry. Known for his unconventional role choices and relatable charm, he has since built a strong fan base, including a significant female following.
Rajkummar Rao was launched by Ekta Kapoor in her production Love Sex Aur Dhokha. His performance showcased the raw talent that would eventually make him one of Bollywood’s most respected actors. His understated charm and distinctive screen presence only added to his appeal.
Karan Kundrra shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Kitni Mohabbat Hai. Portraying the intense and charismatic Arjun Punj, Kundra became a television sensation almost overnight. His rugged looks and romantic screen persona made him a major favourite among female audiences.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s breakthrough came with Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta, where his portrayal of Manav Deshmukh made him a household name. His natural acting ability, boy-next-door charm, and undeniable screen appeal earned him a huge female following and paved the way for his film career.
Pulkit Samrat entered the Balaji universe with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, playing Lakshya Virani. His good looks and youthful charm quickly made him a fan favourite before he eventually transitioned to Bollywood.
Karan Singh Grover made his television debut with Balaji Telefilms’ Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. His chiselled physique, effortless charm, and stylish persona soon became as talked about as his acting, making him one of television’s most popular faces among female viewers.
Rajeev Khandelwal became a household name after playing the charismatic Sujal Garewal in Ekta Kapoor’s Kahiin To Hoga. His intense eyes, sharp looks, and restrained romantic persona turned him into one of television’s biggest male heartthrobs, with a particularly strong female following.