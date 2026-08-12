/Sara Ali Khan birthday special: 6 must-watch performances of the actress- From Kedarnath to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Sara Ali Khan turned 31 on August 12. The popular actress has featured in popular titles, winning hearts with her performances in films like Kedarnath, Simmba, Atrangi Re and many more.
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular young actresses in the Hindi film industry. Known for her charm, versatility, and screen presence, she has garnered much acclaim and respect in the film industry and delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Kedarnath, Simmba, Atrangi Re, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. On her birthday, here's a look at some of her widely praised movies.
Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, stepping into the role of Mukku, a spirited young woman caught between love, family and circumstances. Her performance brought a refreshing energy to the screen, balancing the character’s free-spirited nature with moments of vulnerability. The film introduced audiences to Sara’s instinctive approach to performance and marked the beginning of an exciting journey.
Sara stepped into a more commercial space as Shagun, bringing her natural charm, energy, and effortless screen presence to the role. Her performance added a lively dynamic to the film, allowing her to explore a lighter, more mainstream character while holding her own in the ensemble. It was another early glimpse of Sara’s versatility and ability to adapt to different cinematic worlds.
With Atrangi Re, Sara took on the challenging role of Rinku, a character filled with eccentricity, emotional complexity, and vulnerability. Her uninhibited performance allowed her to step away from the conventional leading-lady template and explore a character with several emotional layers. It was a performance that highlighted her willingness to experiment and embrace the unexpected.
In Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara explored the complexities of modern marriage through Somya Chawla, with Vicky Kaushal, who plays her husband, Kapil Dubey. The role showcased her ability to combine comedy, emotion, and everyday relatability, bringing an easy naturalism to the character. Her chemistry with Vicky Kaushal and her ability to shift seamlessly between humour and emotional moments added to the film’s appeal.
Sara steps into a contemporary ensemble world that is centred on modern relationships and the emotional choices that shape them. While playing Chumki Ghosh, the film offered her another opportunity to explore a different emotional register while continuing her progression toward more nuanced, layered characters.
With Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Sara continues to experiment with new characters and dynamics. The film gives her another opportunity to bring her infectious energy, comic timing, and expressive screen presence into a fresh setting, adding another chapter to her evolving filmography. On top of that, her communication style reflects the same authenticity and unfiltered energy that audiences have come to associate with her.