/Independence Day 2026: 9 lesser-known facts about India’s freedom struggle

India’s freedom struggle is often remembered through iconic figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose. But the movement was far more diverse than most textbooks suggest. Across forests, villages, princely states and coastal towns, thousands of ordinary people led revolts, ran underground networks and challenged British authority in ways that remain largely forgotten. As India marks its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, these lesser-known stories offer a deeper look at the many battles that shaped the nation’s path to freedom.