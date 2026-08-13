/Independence Day 2026: Bollywood stars who brought India’s legendary freedom fighters to life on big screen

The epic historical drama, based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, is directed by Kangana Ranaut who also features in the lead role. In her portrayal of India’s iconic freedom fighter, Ranaut depicts the queen's life, her bravery and courage, and her fierce battle against the British East India Company, with her adopted young son, Damodar Rao, whom she strapped securely to her back while wielding swords in both hands. With her intense performance and by following in the queen’s footsteps, Kangana earned a National Film Award.