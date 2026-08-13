/Independence Day 2026: Bollywood stars who brought India’s legendary freedom fighters to life on big screen

As Independence Day 2026 approaches, we celebrate the Bollywood stars who brought India’s freedom fighters to life on screen, sharing their courage and legacy with the world.
The 80th Independence Day is just around the corner. As the people of India are all set to celebrate the special day, revisit the famous films in which Bollywood stars played legendary freedom fighters on the big screen.
In the 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn portrays the popular freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh. The film chronicles the life of this great public figure, from his childhood in British-ruled India to his death at Lahore Central Jail on March 23, 1931, when he was executed alongside fellow revolutionaries Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar. Devgn brought Singh’s real-life struggle to the big screen and earned wide acclaim, including a National Film Award for Best Actor in December 2003.
In the 2005 drama, Aamir Khan played the legendary Indian soldier Mangal Pandey. The film follows Pandey's life as a sepoy in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry, his bond with a British officer, and his defiance of the British East India Company, which helped spark the Indian Rebellion of 1857. While the film received mixed reviews, Khan's performance was widely praised and still amassed a separate fan base.
Shoojit Sircar's movie features Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham Singh. The actor brilliantly portrays a revolutionary freedom fighter and tracks his multi-decade mission to assassinate Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the tragic 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film received several national awards and became one of the most powerful biographical dramas.
The epic historical drama, based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, is directed by Kangana Ranaut who also features in the lead role. In her portrayal of India’s iconic freedom fighter, Ranaut depicts the queen's life, her bravery and courage, and her fierce battle against the British East India Company, with her adopted young son, Damodar Rao, whom she strapped securely to her back while wielding swords in both hands. With her intense performance and by following in the queen’s footsteps, Kangana earned a National Film Award.
One of the critically acclaimed 2004 biographical films stars Sachin Khedekar as Subhash Chandra Bose. In Shyam Benegal's directorial, Khedekar's performance received much acclaim for capturing Bose's complex political journey, military strategies, and intense dedication to India's freedom struggle.
In the 2010 historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Abhishek Bachchan portrays Surjya Sen, popularly known as Masterda. He was a schoolteacher by profession, but somehow he masterminded the famous 1930 Chittagong Armoury Raid and led a group of young students and teenagers to rise against British rule. Bachchan's performance was praised by critics and successfully introduced the unsung freedom fighter to the world.
The 1993 biographical drama traced the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of India's greatest freedom fighters, and was portrayed by Paresh Rawal. Critics as well as audiences widely praised Rawal's performance for bringing depth, authenticity, and determination to the character in real life.