/MTV VMAs 2026 best dressed: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Raye and more bring glamour to the red carpet

From Lisa’s striking red ensemble to Raye’s glamorous couture look and Sienna Spiro’s Valentino appearance, the 2026 MTV VMAs the red carpet delivered plenty of fashion moments for fans to talk about
The MTV Video Music Awards have always been as much about bold fashion as they are about music, and the 2026 red carpet was no different. The event once again showed how the VMAs can move between polished glamour and more experimental fashion choices. With musicians and rising stars bringing their own take on awards-night glamour, several looks immediately caught attention, including those of BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Raye and Sienna Spiro.
Sienna Sipro wore a custom Valentino look at her first-ever MTV Video Music Awards appearance. Sienna wore a custom sheer crimson lace gown by Valentino, which she accessorised with Chopard jewellery and Jimmy Choo shoes. She carried an analogue camera on the red carpet and playfully took photos of the paparazzi. She performed “Great Expectations” on a giant turntable and later won Best New Artist.
Raye wore a glittering, semi-sheer halter dress from Georges Hobeika's couture collection on the red carpet at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. The outfit is a sheer material base entirely encrusted with glittering gems and teardrop pearls, featuring a scoop neckline, a draped bust, a cinched waist, and a rear skirt vent. Her accessories were styled by Angara jewellery and silver/icy stones.
Bobby Newberry exudes elegance in a black slim-fit tailored suit vest featuring a four-button closure, a deep V-neckline, pointed front hems, and small front welt pockets. He has paired the waistcoat directly over his bare chest without a shirt underneath, matching it with coordinating black tailored trousers.
The K-pop idol wore an all-red monochrome ensemble featuring a sheer corseted column dress from The Attico layered under a dramatic, voluminous red faux-fur statement coat with a sweeping train by Quine Li. The outfit is a crimson, sheer mesh and corseted, form-fitting dress by The Attico. The outerwear was an oversized, sweeping red faux-fur coat by Quine Li. The accessories were pointed ed pumps, a red accent detail wrapped around her high ponytail with her signature bangs, and rainbow K spike earrings.
Taylor Swift wore a sleeveless black-and-silver Tamara Ralph Fall 2026 Couture gown featuring a fitted halter bodice and a liquid-metallic, draped silver sequined skirt with a high leg slit. She completed her red carpet look at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with crystal-covered wraparound Le Silla sandals, long diamond drop earrings from Leviev and Anita Ko, and statement diamond rings from Etho Maria and Forever Diamonds New York. Instead of her signature red lipstick, she opted for a muted, dusty rose lip shade paired with her signature fringe.
Superman star David Corenswet's dapper look caught the attention of fanns.David Corenswet wore a sleek grey suit to the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. He attended the event at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles alongside his Mr. Irrelevant co-star Isabel May. He completed his look with sunglasses, a watch and black formal shoes.