/New OTT releases this week (September 28-October 4, 2026): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan, Ohh My Dog- 5 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this week come with a binge-worthy watchlist, from Dupahiya season 2 to Pooja Meri Jaan. Check out the latest movies and shows streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.
The final week of September brings a packed OTT lineup, with new films, returning shows and highly anticipated series arriving across OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 1, 2026
Directed by Sonam Nair, the second season of the much-acclaimed comedy-drama will return with its ensemble cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, and Dinesh Lal Yadav. The plot will follow the chaotic residents of Dhadakpur as the village faces fresh crimes, new troubles, and hilarious complications.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 2, 2026
This Tamil romantic web series stars Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara and Matthew, rival founders of dating apps FOUND and Find My Bae. Their professional rivalry puts their beliefs about modern relationships to the test.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: September 28, 2026
This is a Bengali show centred on a chaotic household of four brothers living together without a female family figure, since their mother left them in their early years.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: October 2, 2026
This is an upcoming crime thriller and courtroom drama starring Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan, and Vijay Raaz. Directed by Navjot Gulati, the film explores themes of romantic rejection, stalking, toxic obsession, and consent.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 1, 2026
Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Pavan Malhotra, this investigative comedy-drama tracks two parallel mysteries: a child searching for her missing indie dog, Momo, and the disappearance of a young labourer in Bihar.