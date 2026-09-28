/New OTT releases this week (September 28-October 4, 2026): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan, Ohh My Dog- 5 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 1, 2026

Directed by Sonam Nair, the second season of the much-acclaimed comedy-drama will return with its ensemble cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, and Dinesh Lal Yadav. The plot will follow the chaotic residents of Dhadakpur as the village faces fresh crimes, new troubles, and hilarious complications.