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Meet top 5 active bowlers with most Test wickets, check who tops list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 20:38 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 20:38 IST

From Mitchell Starc to Pat Cummins, here's a look at the top five active bowlers with most wickets in Test cricket. This list also includes Nathan Lyon, Kagiso Rabada and Ravindra Jadeja

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 567 wickets
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(Photograph: AFP)

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 567 wickets

Nathan Lyon, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of active bowlers with most wickets in Tests. In 142* matches, he took 567 wickets at a bowling average of 30.18. His tally also includes 24 five-wicket hauls.

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 434 wickets
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(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 434 wickets

Australian star pacer Mitchell Starc is also among the active top wicket-takers, having picked 434 wickets in 106* Test matches at a bowling average of 26.51.

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 348 wickets
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(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 348 wickets

World no.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features third on this list. In 89 Test matches, he took 348 wickets at a bowling average of 25.11. His tally also includes 17 four-wicket hauls.

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - 340 wickets
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(Photograph: AFP)

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - 340 wickets

Kagiso Rabada, known for his deadly pace, is also part of this elite list with 340 wickets in 73 Test matches at a bowling average of 22.03. His tally also includes 17 five-wicket hauls.

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 315 wickets
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(Photograph: AFP)

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 315 wickets

Australia's current Test captain, Pat Cummins, features next on this list. He picked up 315 wickets in 73* Test matches at a bowling economy of 2.89. His tally also includes 14 five-wicket hauls.

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