/Meet top 5 active bowlers with most Test wickets, check who tops list

From Mitchell Starc to Pat Cummins, here's a look at the top five active bowlers with most wickets in Test cricket. This list also includes Nathan Lyon, Kagiso Rabada and Ravindra Jadeja
Nathan Lyon, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of active bowlers with most wickets in Tests. In 142* matches, he took 567 wickets at a bowling average of 30.18. His tally also includes 24 five-wicket hauls.
Australian star pacer Mitchell Starc is also among the active top wicket-takers, having picked 434 wickets in 106* Test matches at a bowling average of 26.51.
World no.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features third on this list. In 89 Test matches, he took 348 wickets at a bowling average of 25.11. His tally also includes 17 four-wicket hauls.
Kagiso Rabada, known for his deadly pace, is also part of this elite list with 340 wickets in 73 Test matches at a bowling average of 22.03. His tally also includes 17 five-wicket hauls.
Australia's current Test captain, Pat Cummins, features next on this list. He picked up 315 wickets in 73* Test matches at a bowling economy of 2.89. His tally also includes 14 five-wicket hauls.