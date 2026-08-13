/Geetha Govindam turns 8: 7 reasons why Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's magical chemistry still wins hearts

Geetha Govindam, the iconic film that brought Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda together on screen for the first time, continues to hold a special place in audiences' hearts. The film went on to become one of Telugu cinema's biggest successes, with Rashmika's versatility and Vijay's charismatic performance winning over viewers across generations. As Geetha Govindam completes eight glorious years, here's a look at seven reasons why their magical chemistry remains unforgettable.