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Geetha Govindam turns 8: 7 reasons why Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's magical chemistry still wins hearts

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 22:44 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 22:44 IST

As Geetha Govindam marks eight successful years, here's a look at seven reasons that show how the Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda starrer became one of Telugu cinema’s biggest successes.

8 Years of Geetha Govindam
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8 Years of Geetha Govindam

Geetha Govindam, the iconic film that brought Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda together on screen for the first time, continues to hold a special place in audiences' hearts. The film went on to become one of Telugu cinema's biggest successes, with Rashmika's versatility and Vijay's charismatic performance winning over viewers across generations. As Geetha Govindam completes eight glorious years, here's a look at seven reasons why their magical chemistry remains unforgettable.

A Chemistry That Felt Effortlessly Real
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A Chemistry That Felt Effortlessly Real

Rashmika and Vijay's natural ease made Geetha and Govind's romance feel authentic. Their playful banter, emotional moments, and believable journey from strangers to soulmates kept audiences invested and made the pair instantly relatable.

The Perfect Blend of Romance, Comedy & Emotion
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The Perfect Blend of Romance, Comedy & Emotion

From hilarious misunderstandings to heartfelt scenes, the duo balanced romance, comedy, and emotion with ease. Their seamless performances gave the film its refreshing charm and made every interaction memorable.

Little Moments That Made a Big Impact
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Little Moments That Made a Big Impact

Their subtle smiles, meaningful glances, and expressive performances frequently communicated emotions that went beyond dialogue. Rashmika and Vijay added depth and sincerity to each scene, making their romance seem genuine.

Songs That Elevated Their On-Screen Magic
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Songs That Elevated Their On-Screen Magic

Songs like “Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale,” “Yenti Yenti,” and “Vachindamma” beautifully highlighted their chemistry. Their effortless screen presence and infectious energy turned every track into a fan favourite that continues to be loved.

A Pairing Audiences Still Want to See Again
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A Pairing Audiences Still Want to See Again

Even after eight years, Rashmika and Vijay remain one of Telugu cinema's most beloved on-screen couples. Fans still celebrate Geetha Govindam and eagerly hope to see them reunite in another film.

The 'Yenti Yenti' Walk That Became Instantly Iconic
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The 'Yenti Yenti' Walk That Became Instantly Iconic

Their stylish walk during Yenti Yenti became one of the film's defining moments. Their effortless sync, playful expressions, and undeniable chemistry made the sequence iconic, inspiring countless fan recreations.

The Food Plate Exchange Scene That Won Every Heart
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The Food Plate Exchange Scene That Won Every Heart

The now-iconic food plate exchange perfectly captured Geetha and Govind's growing bond. Through simple expressions and natural performances, Rashmika and Vijay conveyed warmth and affection, making it one of the film's most loved scenes.

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