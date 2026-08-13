/Geetha Govindam turns 8: 7 reasons why Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's magical chemistry still wins hearts

As Geetha Govindam marks eight successful years, here's a look at seven reasons that show how the Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda starrer became one of Telugu cinema’s biggest successes.
Geetha Govindam, the iconic film that brought Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda together on screen for the first time, continues to hold a special place in audiences' hearts. The film went on to become one of Telugu cinema's biggest successes, with Rashmika's versatility and Vijay's charismatic performance winning over viewers across generations. As Geetha Govindam completes eight glorious years, here's a look at seven reasons why their magical chemistry remains unforgettable.
Rashmika and Vijay's natural ease made Geetha and Govind's romance feel authentic. Their playful banter, emotional moments, and believable journey from strangers to soulmates kept audiences invested and made the pair instantly relatable.
From hilarious misunderstandings to heartfelt scenes, the duo balanced romance, comedy, and emotion with ease. Their seamless performances gave the film its refreshing charm and made every interaction memorable.
Their subtle smiles, meaningful glances, and expressive performances frequently communicated emotions that went beyond dialogue. Rashmika and Vijay added depth and sincerity to each scene, making their romance seem genuine.
Songs like “Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale,” “Yenti Yenti,” and “Vachindamma” beautifully highlighted their chemistry. Their effortless screen presence and infectious energy turned every track into a fan favourite that continues to be loved.
Even after eight years, Rashmika and Vijay remain one of Telugu cinema's most beloved on-screen couples. Fans still celebrate Geetha Govindam and eagerly hope to see them reunite in another film.
Their stylish walk during Yenti Yenti became one of the film's defining moments. Their effortless sync, playful expressions, and undeniable chemistry made the sequence iconic, inspiring countless fan recreations.
The now-iconic food plate exchange perfectly captured Geetha and Govind's growing bond. Through simple expressions and natural performances, Rashmika and Vijay conveyed warmth and affection, making it one of the film's most loved scenes.