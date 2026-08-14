/10 books that take you inside the ideas and people shaping Indian business

India's business ecosystem is producing a new wave of writing — on entrepreneurship, leadership, personal finance and innovation. From how global economic forces reach into your fixed deposit, to what it actually took to build Blinkit, these ten books combine practical insight with hard-won experience. A reading list for entrepreneurs, professionals and anyone trying to understand how Indian business really works.
As India's business ecosystem continues to evolve, a new wave of books is offering fresh perspectives on entrepreneurship, leadership, personal finance and innovation. From decoding how global economic forces shape everyday financial decisions to sharing lessons from founders who built enduring businesses, these titles combine practical insights with real-world experience. Here is a curated selection of business books that deserve a place on every entrepreneur's and professional's reading list.
How does a war across the globe affect the interest rate you're getting on your fixed deposits? What does it mean to save, invest and borrow money in a world where macroeconomic forces control everything? We live in a world that is so interconnected that it is impossible for us to think of our money in isolation. Global forces are constantly changing how much we earn and what value our money has, and what we can do with it. To be able to navigate this, we must first have an understanding of how things work. That is exactly what this book sets out to do. Through engaging examples and activities, you will learn about credit, investment instruments, the worth of real estate and much more. A must-read for every global citizen.
This book explores the life and legacy of Ratan Tata while tracing the history and evolution of the Tata Group, from the humble beginnings of the Tata Empire under Jamsetji Tata to its rise as a global business powerhouse. It covers the key moments, challenges and triumphs that shaped the Group and examines how visionary leaders like Ratan Tata continually reinvented it. In The Success Secrets of Ratan Tata, readers gain insight into how he navigated industrial unrest and public policy hurdles, expanded into new sectors while strengthening traditional businesses, and made bold moves such as the acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover, driven by his understanding of societal forces and his predecessors’ entrepreneurial spirit.
In 1987, before liberalisation and personal computers arrived in Indian stores, Shoaib Ahmed co-founded Vedha Automations, when Indian tech was gearing up for the services boom and “product” was barely discussed. Vedha went on to revolutionise retail with its software product Shoper and by introducing barcodes to Indian retail. From a two-man set-up, it grew to manage point-of-sale systems for major Indian companies like Arvind Textiles and the Prestige Group, as well as global brands including Adidas and Puma. Eighteen years later, Vedha was acquired by Tally Solutions, where Ahmed became VP of Sales and eventually retired as president. In The Product Code: Shoper, Tally and the Making of an Entrepreneur, Ahmed combines a start-up memoir, sales playbook and design philosophy manifesto, sharing a two-pronged formula for success: building software that solves real-world human problems and nurturing human relationships.
Intuition―our mental shortcut for navigating the world! But … could it also lead to blind spots? Is it possible that we might get stuck in ‘the way we've always done things’ and miss growth opportunities? Hence Evolve! This book is about counterintuitive thinking, about the art of questioning assumptions and embracing strategies that might seem strange at first. It is about looking beyond common sense. Counterintuitive thinking jolts us out of comfort-zone, igniting fresh ideas that unlock hidden opportunities. It equips us to see what others miss, giving us a competitive edge through innovation and sharper decision-making. Evolve: 49 Counterintuitive Principles for Business offers a practical toolkit for applying these principles in your own business. It explores research-backed and experience-tested ideas from psychology, economics, geopolitics, business, philosophy, technology and sociology, all presented in a clear and actionable way.
Unlike most entrepreneurship books that focus on venture-backed startups, this work examines the journey of creating sustainable, profitable companies through bootstrapping. What sets this book apart is its focus on “upstart” companies―traditional businesses that succeed through incremental innovations and operational excellence rather than disruptive technology. This represents a massive but often overlooked opportunity in India's growth story. With India's growing economy creating unprecedented opportunities for such businesses, this book fills a crucial gap in entrepreneurship literature focused on the Indian context.
Are you a: “Wannabe” entrepreneur in school or college with big dreams in your eyes? “Friday-night-after-drinks” aspiring entrepreneur in your 20s/30s? “Ready-to-go” soon-to-be entrepreneur? “Already-on-the-train” entrepreneur? Loved ones of any of the above (wife/husband, boyfriend/girlfriend, friend, parents)?An aspiring VC/angel investor who has never built a business? This book has been especially written for you.If you've played sports, you already know how you prepare is as important as how you play. Starting up a business is no different—it needs preparation. This preparation is about understanding your “why”; about generating and testing business ideas; about building your founding team; about talking to your family; about taking care of your career and your finances.This book will help get you what you deserve.
Are you a: “Wannabe” entrepreneur in school or college with big dreams in your eyes? “Friday-night-after-drinks” aspiring entrepreneur in your 20s/30s? “Ready-to-go” soon-to-be entrepreneur? “Already-on-the-train” entrepreneur? Loved ones of any of the above (wife/husband, boyfriend/girlfriend, friend, parents)?An aspiring VC/angel investor who has never built a business? This book has been especially written for you.If you've played sports, you already know how you prepare is as important as how you play. Starting up a business is no different—it needs preparation. This preparation is about understanding your “why”; about generating and testing business ideas; about building your founding team; about talking to your family; about taking care of your career and your finances.This book will help get you what you deserve.
A Performance Model for Modern Leadership by senior business leader and scriptural strategist Sridhar Rammurthy draws on the Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana to offer a Bharatiya framework for navigating ambiguity, aligning thought with action and leading with purpose under pressure. Rooted in reflection, inquiry and lived experience, it explores leadership beyond data and intelligence, ancient wisdom for modern professionals, clarity in uncertain moments, decision-making distortions, purpose-led performance and sustainable action. Bridging civilizational wisdom with contemporary organizational challenges, the book offers a thoughtful alternative to formula-driven management literature, focusing on clarity, discipline, responsibility and resilience rather than quick fixes.
Sometime in early 2014, Albinder Singh Dhindsa set out to build a better way to deliver groceries across India-driven by urgency and belief, and with no fallback plan. What followed was a crash course in navigating a complex social and economic landscape, rife with unreliable infrastructure and supply chains, the instability of a rapidly evolving gig economy, capital that arrived with its own risks, and pigeon poop problems in his warehouses. With no playbook to rely on, Albinder wrote his own in real time: pivoting fast, making high-stakes bets and building systems where none existed. In doing so, he reshaped how Indians get what they need every day, at speeds that have redefined consumer expectations. Today, Blinkit processes over three million orders in over 200 Indian cities daily and has expanded far beyond groceries--delivering everything from everyday essentials to iPhones and ambulances in under 10 minutes.
The Founder Manual is a brutally honest guide to the chaotic, lonely, unstructured and difficult reality of building a start-up in India. Drawing from over 100 hours of conversations with India’s most exciting founders and a decade of investing in more than 200 start-ups, Utsav Somani explores the self-doubt, pivots, hiring struggles, broken prototypes, regulatory shocks and emotional weight behind building something from nothing. The book covers how founders at Shiprocket, Noise, Rentomojo and Dr. Vaidya’s validated ideas; how companies like Ultrahuman, AppsForBharat, Blue Tokai, GoKwik and Hunch navigated early chaos; how Pixxel, TBO Tek and InsuranceDekho build for “infinite Indias”; how CoinDCX survived the 2018 RBI crypto ban; and how founders can hire, scale, build resilient teams, avoid entrepreneurial mental traps and create companies that last.