/New Friday OTT releases (August 14, 2026): Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Aakhri Sawaal- 5 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Looking for something to binge-watch this Independence Day weekend? OTT releases this Friday bring a mix of romance, suspense, drama, and action, with several highly anticipated titles making their digital debut.
OTT releases this Friday are packed with fresh titles such as Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Aakhri Sawaal, and many more. The streaming platforms are expanding their catalogues with various genres, including romance, drama, thrillers, and suspense. Here's a look at the binge-worthy content you can enjoy this Independence Day weekend.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The 2026 survival thriller stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and is inspired by the true events of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. It highlights the bravery and courage of the nurses, doctors, and staff at Cama and Albless Hospitals, who protected nearly 400 patients.
Where to watch: Netflix
The romantic comedy stars Shahid Kapoor as Kunal, Rashmika Mandanna as Diya, and Kriti Sanon as Ally. The story centres on a couple, Kunal and Diya, who have been live-in partners for many years. During a vacation in Sicily, Italy, they meet Ally, a free-spirited friend of Diya. To test Kunal's loyalty, Diya asks Ally to seduce him and spark an emotional triangle.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a musical comedy drama that follows Sophie Birenbaum (Sunny Sandler), who is chosen for the lead role in her school musical, Wautress. At the same time, she learns her mother’s cancer has returned and tries to balance everything in her life from there.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a South African crime drama series. The seven-episode show follows a public prosecutor who is forced to work as a double agent in a prison syndicate led by her brother to protect her family.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
The political drama features Sanjay Dutt as Professor Gopal Nadkarni alongside Namashi Chakraborty as Vicky Hegde. It follows a high-stakes clash between a young, angry scholar and his veteran teacher over Indian history, politics, and the legacy of the RSS.