/Why does the S-400 carry four different missiles instead of one?

The S-400 uses a layered defence strategy by deploying four distinct missiles. The 40N6E hits targets at 400 km, the 48N6DM covers 250 km, and the agile 9M96 series engages threats up to 120 km, creating a flawless airspace shield.
Unlike standard air defence batteries that rely on a single interceptor, the Russian S-400 Triumf deploys four distinct missile types. This multi-tiered approach allows a single USD 1.25 billion system to establish an overlapping, impenetrable dome of protection.
For extreme distances, the system fires the massive 40N6E missile, which boasts a maximum range of 400 kilometres. This ultra-long-range weapon uses active radar homing specifically to destroy high-value targets like airborne early warning planes and heavy bombers.
The primary backbone of the battery's firepower is the 48N6DM interceptor, which effectively engages threats up to 250 kilometres away. This highly versatile missile is routinely tasked with destroying standard fighter jets and incoming cruise missiles.
When facing highly manoeuvrable threats, the S-400 launches the 9M96E2 medium-range missile. Covering a 120-kilometre radius, this agile weapon is engineered for direct impact, using extreme manoeuvrability to hunt down evasive stealth fighters and fast-moving targets.
To protect the battery itself from immediate close-range threats, it deploys the highly nimble 9M96E missile. With a 40-kilometre range, this shorter-range interceptor acts as a point-defence bodyguard, instantly neutralising low-flying drones and precision-guided munitions.
Because the short-range 9M96 interceptors are significantly smaller and lighter than their massive long-range counterparts, four of them can be packed into a single standard launch tube. This ingenious modular design allows a single S-400 launch truck to dramatically increase its total missile capacity.
By seamlessly carrying four different weapons, the system forces enemy pilots to guess which specific interceptor is hurtling towards them. This highly unpredictable, layered arsenal ensures the S-400 can simultaneously engage everything from a Mach 14 ballistic missile to a slow-moving quadcopter.