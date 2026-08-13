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How does an S-400 missile know where to turn?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 18:00 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 18:00 IST

To intercept an aircraft, an S-400 missile flies using inertial navigation and mid-course radio updates. Nearing the target, it activates its own internal radar seeker and fires gas-dynamic thrusters to violently outmanoeuvre the threat.

The Master Brain
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The Master Brain

Before launch, the 55K6E command post calculates the exact intercept trajectory. It feeds real-time target data from the 92N6E engagement radar directly into the missile's onboard computer to establish a preliminary flight path.

Inertial Navigation
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Inertial Navigation

During the initial boost phase, the missile does not actually ‘see’ the target. Instead, it relies on an internal inertial navigation system, flying smoothly towards a mathematically predicted intercept zone using precise gyroscopic coordinates.

Mid-Course Updates
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Mid-Course Updates

Because an enemy fighter jet can drastically alter its flight path, the missile cannot rely entirely on pre-launch data. The USD 1.25 billion system continuously beams mid-course radio updates to the flying missile, aggressively correcting its trajectory in real-time.

Active Radar Homing
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Active Radar Homing

As the interceptor nears the kill zone, relying on ground-based radar becomes physically insufficient. Advanced S-400 missiles, like the ultra-long-range 40N6E, activate their own internal ‘Active Radar Homing’ seekers to independently hunt the aircraft.

Proportional Navigation
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Proportional Navigation

Rather than simply chasing the tail of an evading jet, the missile's computer utilises proportional navigation. This advanced targeting algorithm calculates a highly efficient lead angle, steering the weapon towards where the aircraft will be upon impact.

Gas-Dynamic Steering
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Gas-Dynamic Steering

At extreme altitudes where the atmosphere is too thin for standard aerodynamic fins to function properly, the system employs alternative physics. The 9M96E interceptor uses ‘gas-dynamic steering’, firing small explosive side-thrusters to instantly snap the missile into a violent turn.

The Final Detonation
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The Final Detonation

Thanks to these lateral gas thrusters, the missile can execute staggering 20G manoeuvres in a fraction of a second, easily out-turning any human pilot. Once it breaches the lethal radius, a proximity fuze automatically detonates a fragmentation warhead to shred the target.

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