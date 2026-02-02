/Plastic nipple and butt: Heidi Klum's rigid tight naked dress at the 2026 Grammys

It’s Grammy night, and beyond the music, fashion always becomes one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening. While elegant and glamorous looks dominate the red carpet, it’s the daring, bold, and unique outfits that truly steal the spotlight. This year, that list was topped by Chappell Roan, and also featured Heidi Klum.

At the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, Klum made jaws drop with a head-turning latex suit so tight that she appeared to struggle while walking.

Heidi Klum turns heads at the Grammys

Klum is no stranger to making bold fashion statements, especially with her iconic Halloween costumes. But at this year’s Grammys, Klum ensured she dominated headlines once again with her striking outfit choice.

At the event, she brought the wow factor in one of her most risqué looks yet. The latex dress, moulded closely to her body and matched to her skin tone, created the illusion of a second skin. Though it was not technically revealing, the figure-hugging design left little to the imagination.

With a rough neckline and unfinished edges at the bottom, the dress accentuated her silhouette, making the look both dramatic and controversial. Due to the extremely tight fit, Klum walked with the help of a man.

What added more buzz to her was the detailing of her breasts, nipples and butts.

With minimal accessories, Klum kept everything simple. She paired her look with nude pumps, opted for dewy makeup, and left her blonde strands open.

Like always, Klum's look went viral across the internet with netizens reacting with amusement.

One user wrote,''I think this was the dumbest outfit I’ve ever seen Heidi Klum wear. Does a person really put their own body through pain?''

Another user wrote,''Heidi Klum should come out and say that she was blackmailed into wearing this. Or paid a lot of money to wear it. ''